Semester's 3rd sexual offense reported at ETSU campus

According to an alert issued to ETSU students, employees and others on campus, a female student reported to ETSU Public Safety that she was sexually assaulted by a male student acquaintance. The alert indicated the alleged assault took place in an academic building.

Public Safety was investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Public Safety at 423-439-4480.

The semester’s two prior incidents took place in residence halls in a two-day period.

On Aug. 29, ETSU issued an alert saying a female student reported that she had been sexually assaulted hall the day prior. She reported that a male acquaintance sexually had assaulted her in his residence hall room, the alert stated. The exact location of the assault was not included in the report to protect the student’s identity.

On Aug. 31, ETSU issued an alert stating that a female student reported Aug. 29 to a campus security authority that a male non-student acquaintance had fondled her over top of her clothing while he was visiting her residence hall room.