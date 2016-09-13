Third graders learn seat belt safety

The students enjoyed playing games that taught the fundamentals of seat belt safety and Ollie measured each student to see if they were tall enough to graduate from booster seats to just buckling up their seat belt. Only a few of the third-graders had grown to the threshold height of 4-feet, 9-inches tall.

Julie Brewer, who manages the statewide Ollie the Otter Seat Belt and Booster Seat Education Program, was on hand for Ollie’s visits on Tuesday. Nearly 100,000 children per year are taught the importance of seat belt and booster seat safety.

Ollie not only catches the attention of children, but provides a visual reminder of seat belt safety because he always has his seat belt buckled, even when he is not in a car.

Three nursing students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton assisted Brewer in teaching the lesson to the students from the Carter County and Elizabethton City school systems. Nursing student Morgan Jenkins donned the rather hot Ollie costume, while fellow nursing students Jamie Smith and Hope Carrow spoke to the students for Ollie. All three nursing students will graduate as licensed practical nurses in April. Each one is planning a career in pediatric nursing. Smith said she wants to work with children born without a limb.

Brewer said Ollie will be back in the Tri-Cities next Thursday to bring his seat belt safety message to boys and girls at the Tennessee Welcome Centers in Bristol and Kingsport.