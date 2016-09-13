Elizabethton schools seeking public input in communications survey

“We want to open the conversation so people can tell us in detail how we are reaching them, what interests them, and how we can communicate more quickly and conveniently,” said Bekah Price, the school system’s public relations coordinator.

The survey is being conducted online. The survey for community members can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Elizcommunity. The survey started on Sept. 5 and will close on Sept. 19. Results will be released before winter break.

“We will use the information gathered to guide our communication efforts, so we strongly encourage our staff, parents and Elizabethton residents to participate,” Price said. “This will help us understand how we can better utilize resources like the local media, our websites, calendars, automated phone lines and social media sites to provide the news that matters most to our patrons.”

The survey is designed to take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and data will be gathered anonymously.