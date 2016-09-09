Getting on track: Elizabethton celebrates opening of high school's track

Joe LaPorte III spoke for the LaPorte Family at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He said the administrators had discovered the key to having a big turnout: “Let school out!” The students cheered that idea.

LaPorte said the new track was significant to the LaPorte Family, which had three members participate in Elizabethton’s track program.

“We were honored to be asked to participate in another school project,” LaPorte said, referring to the family’s participation in bringing about the new Citizens Bank Stadium next door to the track.

On the opposite side of the track stood the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, which has received strong support from the LaPorte Family for many years. That support went back to LaPorte’s father, Joe LaPorte Jr.

Referring to the three structures that have become a reality in recent years, LaPorte said, “I have to believe my father is smiling down at us today.”

School officials unveiled a plaque honoring the family. It included images of Joe LaPorte III, Sam LaPorte, Chris LaPorte and Stephen LaPorte.

The plaque reads: “In honor of the LaPorte Family for their commitment to the Elizabethton City School System. Their generous contributions demonstrate their love for the children and community of Elizabethton.”

The new track will allow the high school to hold home track meets. In the past, the school could not hold home meets, because the track did not meet the standards of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.