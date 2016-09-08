State Building Commission approves expanded ETSU performing arts project, new Day Center

The commission also approved ETSU’s plan to raze the Johnson City Day Center, a clinic run by the College of Nursing, and replace it with a new grant-funded facility.

According to minutes from Thursday’s meeting, the Building Commission expanded the fine arts project’s budget from $40,650,000 to $52,338,250.

On Aug. 4, the Johnson City Commission provided an $8 million commitment for construction of the new performing arts center. That investment allows ETSU to nearly double the amount of seats previously planned for the center’s main auditorium.

The agreement grows seats from 635 to a minimum of 1,200, provides public availability for a minimum of 20 dates per year at no cost to the community and and includes a minimum of 10 events per year targeted for Johnson City and surrounding communities.

The university is eligible to receive $28 million in funds from the state should ETSU allocate $3.5 million and raise $10.2 million in additional matching funds for the center. ETSU Chief of Staff Jeremy Ross told the Johnson City Press in August the university had so far raised about $8.4 million. Former ETSU President Paul Stanton told commissioners $1 million to $1.5 million in additional contributions were coming soon.

As for the Day Center, ETSU announced in November that it had received a $1 million federal grant to build the new building. The Day Center facility provides health care and other services to the homeless population in the region, and the new facility will allow it to increase services exponentially.

The ETSU College of Nursing’s Family Practice Network received the grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. ETSU officials expect to see a 150 percent increase in the number of people who are served by the Day Center, with availability of individual patient resources increasing by more than 400 percent.

The College of Nursing has been serving homeless people for more than 25 years, and the existing Day Center, located at 202 W. Fairview Ave., has housed the program since 2005.