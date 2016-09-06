LaPorte Track opens Friday

Students from the Elizabethton City School System, as well as staff and administrators will take part in the big celebration. Although the high school has had a track from the time it was built, it did not meet Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association requirements.

That meant the high school could not host meets on its home track until the new track was completed this year.

Friday’s ceremony will begin with Elizabethton City Schools students and community members walking a ceremonial first lap around the track, along with the LaPorte Family, the Betsy Band and the Cyclone cheerleaders.

School system administrators said the new track will not only enable Cyclone track and field teams to have home meets, but it will reduce injuries during practices.

The high school coaches and staff thanked the Citizens Bank Tri-Cities Foundation, Elizabethton Board of Education and the city of Elizabethton for bringing the hopes for a new track a reality.

The school’s track athletes are proud of their their consecutive district titles, state qualifiers and national successes, including Heather Feuchtenberger’s recent placement in the Junior Olympics. The track is also used by many in the community for exercise.