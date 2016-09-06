County mayor and Johnson City Board of Education spar over tax increase dollars - VIDEO

Mainly, they were concerned that the city schools get the funding they need to provide education to their system’s students.

And many of the school board members’ questions were put to county mayor Dan Eldridge as he spoke about planned and potential capital projects that would come about from that tax increase.

For nearly 30 minutes, Eldridge took control of the lectern at the monthly meeting, fielding questions from nearly every one of the board’s members, but especially Dr. Richard Manahan.

Much of the back and forth centered around the funding mechanisms that the school board members allege come from city taxpayers, but only benefit the county’s educational and operational budgets.

Following his time at the lectern, Eldridge continued to shake his head as Manahan referred to funding that would be spent on the proposed kindergarten through eighth grade Boones Creek school and a potential Jonesborough Middle School as a loophole.

With his time to speak, Eldridge said that alleged “loophole” was actually T.C.A code 49-3-315, referring to the local tax levy special transportation tax levy and fund.

“The sharing of funds is very specifically delineated in that statute and we follow it to the ‘t,’ ” Eldridge said in response to questions on whether the sharing of funds between city and county municipalities was fair.

Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout and City Manager Pete Peterson also took questions from the board, expressing concerns of their own in regard to the way money could be shared.

Stout said one of his main concerns would be if an interlocal agreement between the two fell apart due to a changing economy or changing administration on either side, which could leave both municipalities caught up in legal battles.

He did have some positive things to say about his county counterpart.

“I think Dan is looking at ways he can grow his schools and his county,” Stout said.

Johnson City’s mayor said any interlocal agreements between the two bodies, especially in regard to education and the funding that goes along with it, come after the city board of education be heavily consulted.

Board of education chairman Tim Belisle praised the progress the Johnson City Commission and the board he oversees has seen in the past few years, compared to his earlier years involved in the city’s educational system.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.