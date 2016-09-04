Hands On! announces partnership with TVA

These students will receive Science Technology, Engineering and Math-related content that supports their classroom learning objectives. These scholarships will be offered during the current school year and are available immediately.

In addition, the Museum is announcing the extension of this summer's popular feature exhibit, "Make It. Take It.," thanks to this partnership with TVA.

This completely DIY space offers children and their families an immersive experience that encourages them to slow down and do something together. Using a large assortment of tools and everyday materials, visitors are encouraged to investigate, tinker and problem solve to create something completely unique that they can take home.

Every few weeks, the materials and theme of the space change to keep engaging visitors with new challenges and experiences.

TVA's Boone Dam Construction Manager Kevin Holbrook recently tried out the "Make It. Take It." exhibit with his wife and two young children.

"It's great. The kids really like it because they can come in and use their own imagination and creativity," Holbrook said. "And it's very family oriented."

The TVA partnership will extend the exhibition as a feature at least until the spring. According to museum officials, the goal is to allow for a permanent "maker" presence in the museum.

"We are extremely grateful to TVA for extending this learning opportunity at the museum" said Andy Marquart, executive director. "The exhibit has been a big hit, and this partnership will allow many more families and students in our region to experience it."

For more information on the museum, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.