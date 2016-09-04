City cites fraternity house for codes violations; ETSU explores Greek housing options

Following an Aug. 22 inspection of the facility, Johnson City placed a stop work order on the fraternity’s front door — in reference to unpermitted construction being carried out in their basement — and also has given the “Pike” house 30 days to come into compliance with various fire codes.

“Since these conditions are contrary to law, you must correct them upon receipt of this notice,” the Fire Prevention Division’s report reads. “An inspection to determine compliance with this Notice will be conducted on Sep. 21, 2016.”

If the buildings issues are not resolved before the reinspection date, the house’s residents may be liable for penalties for violations.

Attempts to communicate with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national leadership were unsuccessful. Zachary Hasseler, listed as the East Tennessee State University chapter’s treasurer, as well as Tanner Holsomback, listed as the risk management person under the “contact us” section of their local chapter’s website, said they did not wish to comment on the fire inspection report or stop work order.

Violations that will need to be corrected include installation of carbon monoxide alarms, exit signs, emergency lights and fire extinguishers that need servicing or replacement, equipment access, blocked exits, outlets that need replacement and attention to a fire alarm system that was totally off line.

The stop work order was issued because of construction in the building’s basement. The city has no record of permits being issued for the work.

“Construction work has been conducted without permits,” the report reads. It was signed by Michael Hill, one of Johnson City’s fire marshals.

Dr. Jeff S. Howard, ETSU associate vice president for student engagement , said the school has been in the process of exploring the possibility of moving all Greek life to campus. A committee, made up of undergraduates and ETSU faculty and staff, has met to look at options.

Howard said various models could be considered. When asked about the cost of a potential move, Howard said the spectrum of possibilities includes scenarios where fraternities would pay for their entire move onto campus, and the exact opposite, where ETSU would pick up the cost.

He said the involved groups are extremely interested to see the potential housing models, but that process would take some time.

Shawn Dowiak, director of fraternity and sorority life in the Division of Student Affairs at ETSU, said Pi Kappa Alpha is in compliance with not having any events at their house during this period of attempting to fix code violations.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.