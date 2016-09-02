ETSU removes Education college dean

In an email to ETSU faculty, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Burt C. Bach revealed the college’s decision to revoke Hicks’ deanship, but said he would remain a professor at the school.

“Effective immediately, Dr. Terence Hicks has been removed as Dean of the Clemmer College of Education. He will continue to serve as Professor in the Department of Education Leadership and Policy Analysis. I have asked the two associate deans of the college, Dr. Kimberly Hald and Dr. Pamela Mims, to work with me in leading the activities of the Clemmer College until an interim dean has been named.”

The email did not point to Hicks’ Wednesday arrest as the reason for his removal.

Hicks, 49, and Roxanne Zabrina Hicks, 46, both of 133 Boone Ridge Drive, Apt. 221, Johnson City, were each charged with simple domestic assault. They were taken into custody after a Johnson City police officer could not determine which spouse was the aggressor in the physical altercation because they gave conflicting accounts about what happened.

The couple told police they were in the process of obtaining a divorce.

The argument turned physical, according to police statements, and Roxanne Hicks called police to report the disturbance.

The responding officer observed scratch marks on Terence Hicks’ arms “that were consistent with his statement,” and also saw that Roxanne Hicks’ tank top strap was ripped and she was missing an earring.

Terence Hicks took the dean’s position at the college in July 2015. He previously served as dean and associate dean at the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University.

He succeeded Hal Knight as the College of Education dean.