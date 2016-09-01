Milligan College to begin offering new education graduate programs in 2017

Longing for a return to the classroom to teach was fresh on the mind of college President Dr. Bill Greer, especially as he watched so many students get in a rhythm around him on Milligan’s campus.

As he now assumes a more administrative role in the school’s operations, Greer puts the utmost importance on the educational leaders who help shape the minds of students all across the region.

Many of those educational leaders were in the room Thursday morning, including Dr. Corey Gardenhour, who is the director of Elizabethton City Schools and a Milligan graduate.

They were there for the luncheon, at which Greer shared that Milligan would begin offering a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership (Ed.D) and Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degrees.

Greer gave the college’s reason for adding to its offerings. The new programs will be offered in the summer of 2017.

“The environment of education is ever-changing,” Greer said. “Our world needs transformative leaders in pre-K through 12 education who are well-trained in organization and management.

“Both Milligan’s Ed.D. and Ed.S. programs are not only specifically designed to help meet and reflect Milligan’s Christian mission, but they are some of the most economical education programs in our region — even priced below the local state university.”

Greer joked that he wouldn’t come out and say the name of that other nearby university.

“You’re teachers,” he said. “That will go unnamed, but I’m sure that can be figured out by teachers.”

It will help practicing teachers move toward certification as school administrators in two years. Principals and administrators of various kinds will be the result of Milligan’s rolled-out programs.

Gardenhour was actually one of Greer’s first two students, as he took micro- and macroeconomics summer classes at Milligan in 1994.

He said teachers seek to change the lives of young minds.

“It’s not just a job for them, it’s a faith and a calling.”

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.