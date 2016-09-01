Elizabethton City School System seeking public comments

Beginning Monday, the district will begin its first community survey of suggestions on how it can improve communications. The survey will include comments from the community and from the school staff.

“We want to open the conversation so people can tell us in detail how we are reaching them, what interests them and how we can communicate more quickly and conveniently,” said ECS Public Relations Coordinator Bekah Price.

The survey will open online on Monday, Sept. 5, and will close Monday, Sept. 19. It will be accessible via a link on the district’s website, www.ecschools.net, and on the Elizabethton City Schools Facebook page. Results will be released before winter break.

“We will use the information gathered to guide our communication efforts, so we strongly encourage our staff, parents and Elizabethton residents to participate,” Price said.

“This will help us understand how we can better utilize resources like the local media, our websites, calendars, automated phone lines and social media sites to provide the news that matters most to our patrons.”

Two surveys will be available – one for ECS staff, and one for the community. ECS staff should complete the staff survey, and Elizabethton residents should complete the community survey. Both are designed to take no more than 10 minutes to complete, and data will be gathered anonymously.