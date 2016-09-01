EHS hosts 1,100 students attending Tri-Cities College Fair

Approximately 1,100 high schoolers traveled to Elizabethton High School for the 2016 Tri-Cities College Fair.

“The students were excited and things went really well,” Principal Josh Boatman said. This was the first time the school has hosted the event, but Boatman said it was about the 10th time East Tennessee State University has organized the fair.

Ordinarily, the event is held at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, but this year the fair was moved to Elizabethton because of renovations to the Freedom Hall.

“There were a lot of students, but the fair was very well organized,” Boatman said. The students arrived from other schools in buses, which were timed to arrive and depart in a steady flow that meant no more than 400 students were in the gym at any time.

Boatman said students came from high schools in several local school districts, including Elizabethton, Carter County, Sullivan, Kingsport, Bristol, Unicoi, Washington, Johnson, Tri-Cities Christian and some Virginia schools.

These students were able to talk with officials from as near as Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and ETSU to as far away as the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

The fair was held in two sessions. The first one was for students only from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Students and parents attended the second session from 6-8 p.m.