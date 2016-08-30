Bulldogs excel in state and national technical competition

Tracy Whitehead, SkillsUSA state adviser, traveled from Nashville to Hampton on Aug. 24 to recognize the Hampton SkillsUSA Chapter as the Most Outstanding Chapter in Tennessee in Division II. In addition to the bragging rights, the school also has the first entry in a new permanent plaque that will be displayed in its halls during the chapter’s reign as the best in the state.

Daniel Arnett, teacher of the school’s architectural and drafting programs, praised his students for not only being named the most outstanding SkillsUSA chapter in the state, but also for outstanding performances in back-to-back national competition with SkillsUSA and the Technology Student Association. Several state championships were won by Arnett’s students this summer. The national competition included about 1,500 top students from around the nation.

The state champions and other high performers from Hampton in SkillsUSA include:

• John Cole was state champion in architectural drafting. He finished 12th in the national contest. He also finished second in architecture drafting in the state TSA competition. Cole is now a student in the inaugural engineering class at Milligan College this fall.

• Ryan Kelly is state champion in technical drafting. He finished 27th in national competition. He is a senior at Hampton this year.

• Ian Kelly, who is the twin brother of Ryan, was state champion in jobs skills. He finished 11th in national competition. in the state TSA competition, he was state champion in architectural drawing, beating out Cole for the top spot.

• Alex Marlow and Philip Arrignton were state champions as a team in additive manufacturing. They finished 13th in the nation. Marlow also finished second in the state in 3D computer assisted drawing engineering. In the state TSA competition, he finished third in 3D CAD engineering. He is now a freshman at Northeast State Community College. Arrington is a senior at Hampton this year.

• Arrington’s twin sister, Allison Arrington was TSA state champion in technical sketching and application. Also in TSA state competition, Allison joined with Darryl Hitechew and Dakota Pierce to form the team that finished second in the technology quiz bowl.

• Ellie Campbell was state champion in first aid/CPR. She placed 15th in the nation. She is now attending the University of Tennessee.

• Brooklynn Ashley was state champion in dental assisting. She is a senior at Hampton this year.

• Kame Phillips finished second in the state in job interview. He is now attending the University of Tennessee.

• Austin Boling finished third in the state in medical terminology. He is now a senior at Hampton.

• Caitlin Carrico also competed in the state competition in related technical math. She is now attending Northeast State Community College.

Hampton had four student receive Mike Rowe Scholarships. They are: Alex Marlow, Ryan and Ian Kelly and Philip Arrington. The four recipients tied Hampton with Adairsville, Ga., and Oxford Hills Technical School in Norway, Maine, for the most winners in the nation in the high school division.

Arnett said he was proud of his students’ academic accomplishments, but was also proud of a recent demonstration of the practical application of the material he has taught them. Recently, one of the school’s custodians complained that the same part kept breaking on one of the school’s vacuum cleaners. Arnett said the students used 3-D drawing to design a stronger and more reliable part that also worked in the vacuum cleaner.

Carter County Director of Schools Kevin Ward expressed his appreciation of the students. “I am very pourd of them and the entire career technical education program,” Ward said. “This is a big accomplishment for the students, the students and teachers.”