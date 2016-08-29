TCAT Elizabethton graduate came from South Africa

She not only comes from across the big pond of the Atlantic Ocean, she also comes from an opposite hemisphere.

The school reported that Ndlela was one of 131 students to graduate Aug. 11 from the licensed practical nursing program. It also said she is from Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa.

Like many graduates, Ndlela was no longer available on campus for a comment, but she was quoted by TCAT public information officer Bob Robinson.

“It was a great program, Nursing instructors were great. Students were treated like family. I have grown so much,” she said.

Ndlela is the oldest of three sisters. She is nicknamed Gugu. She said she learned about the TCAT nursing program from friends.

The long-distance student does not plan to rest on her accomplishment. Ndlela’s future plans include enrolling at Milligan College and obtaining a degree as a registered nurse.

She then plans to obtain a master’s degree in nursing. Robinson reported that after all that scholarship, she plans to return to her native South Africa to work in the health care field, where, she said, there is a short supply of workers.

To obtain a degree in licensed practical nursing at TCAT Elizabethton, Ndlela and the other 130 graduates attended class for 12 months. At the end of that year, the students are prepared to take the Tennessee Board of Nursing exam.

Ndlela isn’t the only long-distance nursing student in the 2016 nursing class. Carrie Dillard drove two hours each day to class from her home in North Carolina. Ashley Meece moved to Northeast Tennessee from Kentucky to attend TCAT.

Other notable nursing student stories included Denver Moses, who followed in the footsteps of his wife. She graduated from the TCAT practical nursing program last year.

Practical nursing classes are offered at the TCAT Main Campus, 426 Highway 91 North in Elizabethton, beginning in May and September each year. Classes also are held at East Tennessee State University’s Kingsport Campus, 1501 University Blvd., beginning in January.