This recognition is the highest honor achievable for a high school percussion ensemble in the country.

The Topper Ensemble will make its second appearance at the convention scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind.

A benefit dinner and concert are currently planned for Sunday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to help defray student expenses to PASIC may contact Dan McGuire at 232-2193 or by email at mcguired@jcschools.org.