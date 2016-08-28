Roan Mountain's Schaffner awarded A.O. Smith Scholarship

Recipients are selected based on their academic record, participation in school and community activities, work experience and honors.

Schaffner is beginning her sophomore year at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, majoring in mass communications. She was named to the Dean’s list in the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2016 and is a member of the Sigma Alpha Pi Honor Society, Alpha Lambda Delta Freshman Honor Society and the Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society.

Schaffner is an alumna of the Tennessee Governor’s School of the Arts for Filmmaking and wrote, directed, and produced a narrative short film as a public service announcement for the Elizabethton-Carter County Library.

Schaffner is the daughter of John and Amy Schaffner; John Schaffner works at the A. O. Smith plant in Johnson City.

Now in its 16th year, the A. O. Smith Merit Scholarship program is open to the children of employees in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, China and India. To be considered, the student must be a graduating high school senior or currently enrolled in an undergraduate college or vocational school degree program.

Scholarships help cover a portion of the tuition costs at an accredited two-year or four-year college or vocational technical school of the student's choice.

The company awards scholarships annually, which may be renewed for up to three additional years or until the recipient earns a bachelor's degree. The A. O. Smith Scholarship program is administered by Scholarship Management Services, a program of ScholarshipAmerica of St. Peter, Minn.

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., applies innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide.

The company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products.