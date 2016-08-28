Ribbon cutting ceremony held at Providence Academy

The 10,500 square foot wing provides a second science lab, an additional science classroom, a second computer lab, more library space, a chorus room (with a baby grand piano), a dedicated room for advanced mathematics classes and a larger room for the secondary art program.

This additional space will help improve the ability to provide a Christ-centered and classical education to the students at Providence Academy. Students began using the new addition when school began, on Monday, Aug. 8.

Board Chairman Dr. Bill Boswell opened the ceremony and shared his excitement over the new wing and the additional focus we will be able to bring to not only the science program, but also to computer technology, math, and the arts.

Head of School Jerry Williams shared, “I am so thankful that God provided the $1,700,000 needed to pay for the Science and Library Wing before it was completed.”

Mr. Williams also added, “The effort to fund the Science and Library Wing has truly been a team effort. We have had parents, grandparents, and friends help, and we have had prayer warriors lifting the campaign. Along the way, our Provider used some creative gifts to help us, including a significant gift to the campaign through a Charitable Gift Annuity and an estate gift.”

Ribbon cutters included Boswell; Williams; Kenneth Rose, Volunteer Building Systems; Robert Reedy, Reedy and Sykes Architecture and Design; and Bobby Brown, Mountain Commerce Bank.

The $1,700,000 Science and Library Wing is just the first of three projects in the $2 million Growing in God’s Providence Capital Campaign. The remaining two projects are an additional campus parking lot and driveway improvements which are designed to enhance traffic flow and safety.

Providence Academy is a non-denominational (K-12) Christian school located in Johnson City, TN, that implements a classical approach to education. The school was founded in 1994. Providence Academy currently has 475 students.

Parents interested in Providence Academy may call 423-854-9819 or view the school’s website at www.providenceacademy.com.