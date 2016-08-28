Pooja Shah elected vice president of TBR Student Government President’s Council

Pooja Shah was elected to this position during a recent retreat for members of this organization comprised of duly elected student body presidents or equivalent elected officers at TBR institutions. The SGPC provides a forum for communication and recommendations regarding relevant issues between TBR students and the chancellor of the TBR, and, as appropriate, the Board of Regents.

As vice president of the SGPC, Shah will serve as a liaison between council members and the Office of Academic Affairs and the chancellor at the TBR system office; maintain the organization’s social media presence and inform members of TBR-related student events, including national conferences, regional opportunities and institutional student resources; and more.

Shah, a senior University Honors Scholar from Knoxville, has been involved with ETSU’s SGA since her freshman year. She served in the capacities of junior senator, senator and attorney general before being elected president for the current year.

Shah is a health sciences major with a concentration in microbiology and a minor in Spanish, and plans to apply to medical school and pursue a dual degree program to earn both her doctor of medicine and master of public health degrees. She says she is drawn to global health and public health, and plans to practice in underserved communities, either abroad or at home in America.