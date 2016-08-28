Gilland named director of finance at Tusculum College

Gilland previously served as executive assistant to the vice president for finance and chief financial officer. Gilland came to Tusculum College in 2012.

“Crystal has long been an asset to the business and finance division and will continue to use her talents to serve Tusculum College in her new role,” said Steve Gehret, vice president for finance and chief financial officer. “In her new capacity, the college will be able to take full advantage of her talents and skills.”

As the director of finance, Gilland will provide leadership, direction and coordination for the oversight of finance and administration for fiscal operations of the college, as well as executive support to the vice president for finance/CFO and the Board of Trustees subcommittees. In this role, she will be responsible for developing and executing financial reporting, contract management, procurement management, vendor relations and administrative oversight of in-house and third-party collections.

“I am very pleased to be able to serve the needs of Tusculum College through my work in the finance department,” said Gilland. “This new position will allow me to continue to play a role in helping Tusculum continue to grow as an institution.”

Gilland graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Grand Canyon University and graduated in 2012 with a Master of Business Administration, also from Grand Canyon University.

She has previously served as office coordinator in the dean’s office for the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences at East Tennessee State University.