ETSU trio earns ‘Best Paper Award’ for paper addressing changes related to FOCUS Act

With the final passage of the FOCUS Act, which was signed into law in April, state universities in Tennessee are heading for major transitions in governance structure and autonomy. Six soon-to-be former Tennessee Board of Regents universities, including ETSU, must determine the best way to proceed from their current governance structure to localized governing boards.

Jennifer Barber, a doctoral student and marketing coordinator in ETSU’s University Relations office; Colin Chesley, instructor and field internship coordinator for the Department of Health Services Management and Policy in the College of Public Health; and Dr. Bethany Flora, assistant professor in the Claudius G. Clemmer College of Education, wrote “Impacts of the FOCUS Act on Governance in Tennessee Higher Education Institutions.”

Their work was awarded the Best Paper Award at the International Conference on Learning and Administration in Higher Education annual conference for the exchange of research ideas and practices. The aim of the conference is to provide a collegial forum for the presentation of research and the sharing of ideas and experiences. This year’s conference was held in Nashville.

