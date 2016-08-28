ETSU to host Tri-Cities College Fair, over 70 colleges participating

All area high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are invited to attend. Students from area high schools will be bused to the fair during the morning program.

Representatives from over 70 colleges and universities throughout the Southeast will be present to discuss admissions requirements, scholarships, academic programs and campus life.

Tri-Cities College Fair will partner with Go To College Fairs to provide an automated college fair. In advance of the fair, students may create a personalized bar code for quickly sharing their information with college representatives by visiting www.gotocollegefairs.com.

For further information, contact Nicole Martin of the ETSU Office of Undergraduate Admissions, at 423-439-4213 or martinnn@etsu.edu.