ETSU’s Dr. Jill Stinson researching often overlooked problem behaviors

“Research on early childhood abuse, neglect and family dysfunction shows that repeated exposure to early maltreatment has long-term impacts on adult mental and physical health,” Stinson says.

Her target population often comes to the attention of authorities early in life. She adds, “Outcomes, including early-life mental health problems and contact with the criminal justice system, are often worse for those with multiple forms of maltreatment.”

Studying young males with sexual behavior problems can prove difficult. “Those in residential facilities are a fascinating group to study,” Stinson says, “but there are few such places.”

“One of my current research projects involves going through records to find reports of trauma,” Stinson says. “We collect data on adolescents ages 11 to 18 who have been in an area private residential facility. We do not meet the individuals in person. Often, a child doesn’t know the answers to questions we are researching, such as where and when that person was referred by state agencies for help, or if the child’s parent was incarcerated and why.”

She explains, “My immediate goal is to look for patterns, to find out, for example, if foster care helps reduce risk once someone has been taken from an abusive home, and if such variables as how a parent’s attempted suicide or drug abuse impact a child at various ages.”

Ultimately, Stinson hopes to add to intervention strategies to more effectively turn a maltreated child’s future in a better direction.

To assist with her research, Stinson has received a $9,680 ETSU Research Development Committee grant. The grant will allow her to train and hire graduate assistants to go through 16 years of archival records and collect data. This is her fourth RDC grant in her four years at ETSU.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Stinson received a dual psychology Ph.D. in clinical psychology and psychology, policy and law. Before coming to ETSU, she was director of Sex Offender Treatment at Fulton State Hospital in Missouri.

For further information, contact Stinson at 423-439-4772 or stinson@etsu.edu.