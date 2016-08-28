ETSU names new director of Fraternity and Sorority Life

Dowiak is responsible for oversight of planning, policy, program development and assessment for ETSU’s fraternity and sorority chapters and governing associations.

He provides support and coordination for fraternity and sorority leadership development, risk management, community engagement programs and activities, and is a liaison with chapter advisors, alumni, advisory boards and national and international offices. In addition, he assists the Office of the Dean of Students in providing leadership to the fraternity and sorority community concerning student needs, safety and more.

Dowiak is a member and the former executive director of Tau Delta Phi Fraternity. In that role, he oversaw the day-to-day functioning of the organization, with responsibility for budgeting, staffing, new chapter development, educational program development and implementation, policy implementation, branding and more.

Dowiak is a member of the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors and a past member of the Fraternity Executives Association, and has served as a delegate and committee member for the North-American Interfraternity Conference. He also served Tau Delta Phi as director of public relations and as international president. He was presented the Convention Key, the highest award given by his fraternity, in 2006.

In addition to his fraternity experience, Dowiak has taught at several higher education institutions in New Jersey, including Ramapo College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and literature.

He also holds master’s degrees from Teachers College, Columbia University and Seton Hall University, as well as a doctorate in higher education administration from St. Peter’s University. Dowiak’s dissertation research focused specifically on the leadership development of fraternity men while controlling for institutional size, sexuality, race/ethnicity and parental education.