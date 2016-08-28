ETSU and Eastman announce speaker lineup for IDEAcademy 2016

The event, focused on the theme “Leading Innovation and Change,” will feature regional speakers and a keynote by entrepreneur and author Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, a boutique marketing firm and production company.

Prior to founding her own company, Randi worked at Facebook, where she created and ran the social media pioneer’s marketing programs from 2005-11. She is the author of “Dot Complicated,” a New York Times bestseller, which follows her personal journey on the front lines of Facebook and her thoughts on how technology is changing our lives.

The event hosts, David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal & sustainability officer and corporate secretary at Eastman; Dr. Brian Noland, ETSU president; and Dr. Dennis Depew, dean of the College of Business and Technology, welcome the following regional speakers and guests:

• Jennifer Adler, assistant director of Roan Scholars Program, ETSU.

• Brendan Boyd, Eastman Innovation.

• Michael Cadore, president of Magnus Solutions.

• Jose Castillo, founder of Think Jose.

• Lafe Cook, director of the Dobyns-Bennett Band.

• Owen Foster, director and chief student affairs officer of Aether.

• Hannah Harvey, storyteller and professor.

• Michael Hubbard, director of Performance Excellence for Kingsport City Schools.

• Steve Marshall, chairman of Mass Communication at ETSU.

• Morgan Munsey, ETSU student.

• Jim Welch, director of Elizabeth Griffin Research Foundation.

• Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at ETSU.

The main event will be held at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport, Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch provided). Two satellite events are scheduled for Sept. 13 at The Foundation in Bristol (11:30-1, with lunch) and Millennium Center in Johnson City (5:30-7, with dinner).

Online registration is now open to attend one or more of the IDEAcademy events at www.IDEAcademy.com. Seating is limited. Attendees must register by Sept. 7. Event agendas and speaker biographies are also available on the website.

IDEAcademy is part of an ongoing leadership development series endowed by Eastman to provide free, world-class leadership training.

For more information, email Eastman Global Public Affairs Representative Chrissy Idlette at cidlette@eastman.com or Andrew Amodei with East Tennessee State University at amodei@mail.etsu.edu.