Daniel Boone JROTC program, cadet honored

Jenkins was named the 2016 Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement recipient in the organization’s annual awards.

The Legion of Valor is an organization of Medal of Honor, Navy Cross and Distinguished Service Cross Awardees. Cadets are selected on the basis of academic excellence, leadership potential and service to the school, community and nation.

Jenkins is Daniel Boone High School’s fifth recipient of this prestigious award and the school’s third-consecutive honoree.

The Washington County high school’s JROTC program was also given the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award, distinguishing the program as one of the top five in the nation.

Criteria for selection are based on a unit’s record of competitive activities, commitment of the cadets to school and community service and results of an annual inspection by the program’s national headquarters.

This is the Daniel Boone MCJROTC Program’s fourth MCRA award since 2010 and the 18th consecutive year as a Naval Honor School, designating the program as one of the top 10 percent of all programs nationwide.