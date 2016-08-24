Science Hill's ACT scores near highest in Tennessee

“We are excited about our school’s continuous improvement and are proud of our students and teachers. We will continue to supply stellar programs and services that promote post-secondary and career readiness,” she said in a release from the school district. “Our focus is to provide excellent learning opportunities for every student, every day.”

The state’s Department of Education, through 2015-16 marks, showed that Science Hill’s composite ACT score of 22.2 beats the Tennessee state average of 19.9 and betters the national average of 20.8.

The Johnson City School district is among 12 school districts in the state where the average composite score is about 21.

The Hilltoppers also showed improvement in readiness for college-level work, scoring 37 percent, with tested students hitting benchmark scores in English, math, reading and science. This mark is also better than the state average of 17 percent.