STEM-focused charter school could be in downtown Johnson City by 2017

If the process goes according to the plan set forth by Teresa Battle — the dean of the proposed Insight STEM School — and other local interested parties, the school could be opened by 2017. It’s already been given a location on the downtown Johnson City-based Northeast State Community College campus.

Charter schools receive government funding but operate independently of the established public school system.

In the case of the Insight STEM School, initially funded by private dollars, it would roll out a class of approximately 20 STEM-focused ninth-graders for one year. After that first year, when it would presumably gain its charter, this would allow it to receive that public money and contract over resources with the Johnson City Schools district.

The purpose of this school, specifically, would be to help get Johnson City students into STEM-trained jobs like engineering. Through a private partnership with the Johnson City-headquartered NN Inc., a global industrial company, Insight STEM School could help land local students long and fruitful careers.

She said efforts would be focused on underserved student populations.

On Aug. 12, Battle made a brief presentation to the Johnson City Development Association, giving some of the early details to its members. Next up, Richard Bales, director of Johnson City Schools, will relay the information he’d received from Battle to the board of education at its upcoming September meeting.

“The feedback that I've received from different presentations has been positive,” Battle said.

She said Bales didn’t give his personal opinion, but that he will share the idea with the board. Agreement with the board of education will be a necessity for the charter school to come to fruition, as the Insight STEM School would look to contract the city school’s meal and transportation resources.

According to two members of the school board, vice chairman John Hunter and chairman Tim Belisle, while they’re both open to the conversation, it’s going to be an uphill battle for the proposed charter school.

“They are an additional burden on taxpayers as they are funded through the school system’s budget,” Hunter said. “If there is a need that people believe isn't being met through the existing public education system and they believe that a specific program or model of education ought to be incorporated, then I think that could be accomplished through advocacy and showing support for the current system to create or incorporate those aspects into the existing system.”

Belisle joins Hunter in not wanting to add another level of bureaucracy with charter schools.

He pointed at the quality of education and achievements of Johnson City Schools as a reason to trust the system in place. Acknowledging that changes could be made to improve the system, Belisle would also prefer to see those tweaks being made to what’s already in place.

Battle has the support of NN Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Holder, who serves on the board to make this plan come together and is the person who cut a big check to support the effort.

Holder doesn’t look at charter schools and traditional public schools as competing against each other, as much as entities that need each other.

“It's not an either-or,” he said. “It's a symbiotic relationship. A mature community needs both. We both need each other to make this thing work.”

Holder pointed at the contributions NN Inc. has made to the local public school systems.

What he wants to see is more engineering jobs being filled with local students and college graduates, rather than having to import that talent. In establishing the worldwide NN Inc. headquarters here in Johnson City, Holder said it was one of their priorities to invest in the community, and this is one of their ways of doing that.

“We really need to create a pipeline that can support the community in a holistic way with technologies,” he said.

Battle will make a presentation to the Washington County Economic Development Council Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Millennium Centre.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.