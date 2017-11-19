It's time for America to just chill out

Americans are bombarded by new information, new technology and new challenges. And then there are the daily headlines about sexual harassment, possible war with North Korea and the president’s latest tweets.

It’s no wonder we are so stressed. The truth is Americans are wired because so many of us are wired to the internet. Researchers say the digital devices that keep us connected to home, school and work can become an obsession that deprives us of much-needed down time.

Being connected can actually disconnect us from meaningful dialogues with family members and friends. And it has changed the way we take in and process important information.

We are still learning to catch up with the advancements of the digital age. The challenge is to reach a happy medium between our digital connectiveness and time away from our screens.

We can enrich our personal down time while improving our mental concentration by unplugging from the internet, turning off the smartphone and doing something as simple as picking up a book and getting lost in its words.

Taking long walks is another good way to combat stress, as is enjoying a good laugh with a friend. Also learn to simplify your life by knowing what has to be done right now, and what can wait until tomorrow.

Finally, accept the fact your mind will never be as fast as a microprocessor, so it does no good to stress over it.