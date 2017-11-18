The season for domestic violence

Law enforcement agencies will see a dramatic increase in the number of domestic assault cases between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, which means victims will be seeking the help of local domestic violence shelters.

About 95 percent of victims of domestic violence are women with young children, and for 30 percent of those women, the physical abuse comes on a daily basis.The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says a crime of battering occurs every 15 seconds in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 25 percent of women say they have been physically or sexually assaulted by a spouse, partner or date. Sadly, most abuse is never reported to law enforcement.

There are organizations that victims of domestic violence can turn to in time of need. Residents in Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties can call Contact Ministries at 926-0144. Contact is a nonprofit volunteer-based telephone helpline ministry serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

A 24-hour hotline for Safe Passage, a shelter for battered individuals in the area, can be reached at 926-7233.