Always look where you are going

We suspect that many of the accidents at crosswalks here in Johnson City could have been prevented had the pedestrian, or the driver or both not been texting or talking on a phone.

Drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and slow down at crosswalks. They should slow down whenever their vision is obscured by weather or other factors, and never pass vehicles that have stopped for pedestrians.

There are also a few important tips that pedestrians should follow as well, such as always crossing the road legally by using a crosswalk, paying attention to their surroundings by looking both ways before crossing the road and wearing light colors and reflective material at night.

Too many areas of Johnson City streets are not very friendly to pedestrians. Some of the city’s oldest and most populated neighborhoods still lack sidewalks.

Even in areas where the city has tried to improve the ability of pedestrians to get around safely, there is still much left to do. Needed are raised crosswalks, sufficient lighting and traffic lights that are properly timed with pedestrian crossing signals.

Pedestrians should make sure they follow all the safety rules at crosswalks before stepping into the street. Motorists also need to heed the speed limit and be watchful of pedestrians, especially when they are making turns.