The rules for getting about a roundabout

They are currently in use in many residential areas of Johnson City to help slow motorists and to discourage cut-through traffic. Roundabouts can also be found on the campus of East Tennessee State University and in Jonesborough and Kingsport.

The state driver’s manual instructs motorists to do the following at a roundabout:

• Always travel around a roundabout to the right in a counter-clockwise direction.

• On approaching the roundabout, stay in your lane and to the right of the splinter island or yellow pavement markings/curbs directing traffic to the right.

• After reaching the roundabout, you must yield to vehicles already within the circulating traffic. You should observe the standard right-of-way procedures as with regular intersections controlled by yield signs.

• When inside the roundabout, proceed at a slower speed. You may exit the roundabout at any street or continue around again if you miss the street you wanted to turn on.

• In a multi-lane roundabout, do not try to overtake or pass any vehicles. The roundabout is a low-speed traffic control device. Exit the roundabout carefully and always indicate your exit using your right turn signal.