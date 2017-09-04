Is studying medical marijuana a waste of time?

This time, however, House Speaker Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, have agreed to champion a study of the merits of medical marijuana. WKRN-TV says Harwell and McNally have appointed an investigatory committee made up of eight Republicans (including state Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City) and two Democrats. The panel is co-chaired by two Republicans — Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby and Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville — who sponsored the most recent bill on medical marijuana.

Harwell, who is running for governor next year, said her opinion of medical marijuana has changed based on her sister’s use of it to treat pain from a broken back.

A bill to allow military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder to be given access to medical marijuana died in a House subcommittee last year. Similar bills to legalize marijuana for medical use in Tennessee have stalled in the General Assembly in recent years.

Even so, proponents of medical marijuana hope efforts to study the healing effects of cannabis oil has opened the door to debate on medical marijuana in this state.

Supporters of medical marijuana believe it can be an effective and safe treatment for the symptoms of cancer, AIDS, multiple sclerosis and glaucoma. They also argue it will spare Tennesseans from getting hooked on prescription opioids.

Opponents to legalizing medical marijuana say there are various legal drugs already available to treat pain. They also say legalizing medical marijuana is a slippery slope that could lead to problems with other illegal drugs.

