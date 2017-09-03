Making it easier to register to vote

Online registration will use a voter’s driver’s license or state identification card with a photo already in the state’s records to verify the identity of the applicant.

The hope is that by putting voter registration online, more Tennesseans will register and vote in the next election. Other states that have implemented similar systems have reported slight increases in voter registration.

Even so, apathy is hard to overcome. No matter how easy states have made it to vote, studies show nearly half of eligible Americans still find excuses for staying away from the polls. Just 63 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in last year’s historic presidential election.

Tennesseans already have a number of easy options for registering to vote. One is to fill out a form when they renew their driver’s license. Another is to pick up a form at the public library.

You also can register to vote at the county clerk or register of deeds offices, as well as at many state offices. Before online registration, the quickest way to register to vote was to fill out a form at the local county election commission office.

You must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years or older and a resident of the state to qualify to vote. Tennesseans convicted of felonies are not eligible to vote unless they have had their full citizenship rights properly restored.

Regardless of how Tennesseans go about it, they must be registered 30 days before Election Day to be able to vote.

If the online voter registration process proves to be a success, state lawmakers should explore another online service that has proven to be very popular in some states. Election day registration allows voters to register to vote or update their registration information when they go to the polls.