Feet on the dashboard is a bad idea

In addition to putting on a seat belt, we would also like to offer another piece of advice to passengers: Keep your feet on the floor.

You’ve no doubt seen people in vehicles with their feet propped on the dash or stuck out a window. This is extremely dangerous and stupid.

In a collision, an air bag can deploy with a force of up to 220 miles per hour, which represents a crushing blow of 880 pounds to a front-seat passenger.

Feet on the dash can result in knees being slammed into the chest or face. Broken bones and contusions are bound to follow. That's why drivers should ask their passengers to keep their feet where they belong.

Another uncomfortably common and dangerous practice seen on our highways involves drivers with a dog sitting in their laps.

Tennessee law prohibits a driver (and a passenger) from holding an infant or a child in their laps while the vehicle is moving. Doing so poses a great safety risk to both the child and the driver.

Yet, every day there are drivers who take to our streets with a small dog in their laps. This is not only dangerous for the animal, it also puts the lives of the driver and the other motorists who share the roadways with them in jeopardy.

Police say pets should always be properly restrained (preferably in pet containers) while in a vehicle. That means no uncrated dogs should be riding in the beds of pickup trucks or riding in the laps of either the driver or passenger in the front seats of cars.