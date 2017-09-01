Texas flooding is a tragic cautionary tale

The death toll from the massive storm is expected to rise as the bodies of more victims are pulled from receding floodwaters in Houston and other communities in Texas. As of Thursday morning, at least 35 people were counted as victims of the historic deluge.

More Americans die each year from flooding than from any other weather-related disaster. Most flood deaths occur at night and when people become trapped in automobiles that stall on flooded roads.

That was sadly the case in a suburb of Houston earlier this week when a family of six drowned when their van submerged after crossing a bridge covered by rising water.

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” is the cautionary statement posted on signs near bridges and local roads that are prone to flooding. It’s good advice, but authorities say it is too often ignored by motorists.

Flash floods are the deadliest because they can happen in a short period of time — generally less than six hours. Areas of Northeast Tennessee are most susceptible to flash flooding because of mountain streams and rivers.

If the National Weather Service issues a flood watch, residents living in the affected area should prepare flood action plans, keep informed and be ready to evacuate if a warning is issued or flooding is observed.