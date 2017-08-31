School resource officers are a proven asset

Things have certainly changed. We now know senseless violence can strike anywhere, even in the classroom.

Some of our local schools are fortunate to have law enforcement officers on campus. These school resource officers are often the first and only line of defense when it comes to dealing with danger on campus.

That was the case on Aug. 30, 2010 when Sullivan Central High School’s resource officer stood between the school’s principal and a man who entered the school waving a handgun. That same resource officer, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Carolyn Gudger, also helped the principal escape to safety before other responding deputies shot and killed 62-year-old Richard Cowan of Kingsport.

Time and time again, school resource officers have professionally handled potentially dangerous situations in our local schools. Whether they are walking the hallways of the local high school or riding a county school bus, these resource officers are helping to keep our children safe.

It’s often tempting during tough budget times for elected officials to consider cutting these positions. That’s a decision some local school systems have had to make in recent years.

Which brings us to a question that is often asked during these budget deliberations: How much should taxpayers be asked to shoulder for school safety?

Perhaps that’s the wrong question. Maybe our leaders should ask themselves: How can we in good conscience refuse to fund positions that have shown to be instrumental in keeping students safe?