Is adding more troops the answer to Afghanistan?

During a prime-time address on Aug. 21, Trump said pulling troops out of Afghanistan would produce “predictable and unacceptable” results. The president told a national television audience his “original instinct was to pull out.” Since taking office, Trump said he had determined that such a withdrawal of U.S. forces would create a “vacuum” that al-Qaida, Islamic State and other terrorists could “instantly fill.”

“I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense,” Trump said.

While the president provided few details of his new policy for conducting the war in Afghanistan, his advisors said they expect he will follow a Pentagon recommendation to add nearly 4,000 new troops. There are currently 8,400 American service people in Afghanistan.

“We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further military activities,” Trump said. “Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on.”

In a statement released after the president’s speech, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he supports the president’s new direction in Afghanistan.

“While there are certainly substantial questions about whether Afghanistan has the capacity over time to provide stable governance to its people, this more focused plan provides the U.S. military with the flexibility it needs to help the Afghan military regain momentum,” the Tennessee Republican said. “It also utilizes a conditions-based approach for our military, which should lead to better diplomatic outcomes, and ensures engagement with regional partners, especially Pakistan and India, giving us a better opportunity for success.”

Tell us what you think. Is adding more U.S. troops the solution for ending the quagmire in Afghanistan?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, phone number and address for verification.