Educate parents on teen driving rules

One of those measures is a graduated driver’s license program that places certain restrictions on teens under the age of 18, who have learner permits and driver’s licenses. Statistics suggest Tennessee’s current restrictions on teen drivers don’t go far enough.

And there is evidence that parents aren’t supervising their teenagers as they should when it comes to the rules of the road. The Governors Highway Safety Association says that’s because parents in states like Tennessee are not always knowledgeable of the laws that apply to teen drivers.

Many parents depend on their teenagers to keep them informed of the laws, as well as to tell them of any infractions they have been cited for. That’s a mistake.

That’s why a growing number of states are requiring parents to take a class to learn about the dangers and restrictions teen drivers face behind the wheel.

“Mom and dad are the most influential people in a teen’s life, when it comes to driving,” Pam Fischer, a consultant to the Governors Highway Safety Association, told the Pew Charitable Trusts’ Stateline blog. “If they are educated to understand the risk, that’s huge because their kids are listening to them.”

Education for drivers of all ages is one of the most glaring shortcomings of the current licensing system in this state. Tennessee doesn’t require mandatory driver’s education classes. In fact, most school systems in this state don’t even offer such classes. Many fell victims to budget cuts decades ago.

Such education would be beneficial in addressing what has become one of the most prevalent causes of teen deaths on the highway — driving while texting.

A teen driver in Tennessee can obtain a learner’s permit at 15 instead of 16, which is the age recommended by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. That is certainly a problem that must be addressed by state lawmakers.

It also appears Tennessee is too permissive when it comes to the hours teen drivers are allowed to spend on the highways. Teen driving is now permitted until 11 p.m. with an intermediate license. Some states restrict driving to as early as 9 p.m.

The authors of a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta say expanding restrictions on night-time driving by unsupervised teenagers could save lives. CDC researchers found that 57 percent of deadly crashes involving teen drivers happen an hour or two before midnight.