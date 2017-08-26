Connecting with neighbors in the 21st century

Meanwhile, the more connected people have become on social media, the more disconnected they have become with what actually goes on in their neighborhoods.

Things were different back in 1905 when Paul Harris held the first Rotary Club meeting in Chicago. Harris, an attorney, wanted to meet weekly with men from other professions to discuss ways of bettering the community. The early 20th century saw the founding of many other civic organizations.

It took a while for women to be welcomed into these clubs, too long in fact, but when they where, these organizations truly flourished all over the country. Kiwanians, Civitans and Optimists joined Rotarians in raising money to help local charities, build community parks and fund college scholarships.

Things began to change in the late 1970s in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Younger Americans began to scoff at joining civic clubs. Technology aided in the disconnect. Television, and later with the internet, began to replace actual human contact in maintaining a sense of community.

In his book, “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community,” Harvard University political scientist Robert Putnam chronicled a substantial decline in communal activities over the past 50 years. This disconnect from what long had been considered good citizenship, Putnam said, had resulted in declining interest and membership in bowling leagues, civic clubs and other community service organizations.

Putnam also observed fewer people were voting and participating in the American political process. Putnam believed the two were connected. He noted that sporting and service clubs had long been places where people met with their neighbors to talk about issues and build trust and relationships, which some theorists refer to as “social capital.”

Many social scientists say Americans no longer want to invest the time and effort it takes to develop that social capital. Instead, they prefer the physical isolation that is social media. In doing so, they are missing out on the face-to-face interaction and civic debate that typically goes along with being involved in a weekly bowling league or civic club. As a result, researchers say, many Americans have become less-effective citizens.

Of course, that’s a pretty dire assessment of our society. As social media continues to evolve, there is hope a new generation of Americans will embrace the same tenets of good citizenship that helped guide this nation through two world wars and the Great Depression.

Many civic clubs and community organizations are reporting a renewed interest in membership, thanks in part to their embrace of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. Marrying this new technology with old-fashioned human interaction may yet reduce the number of Americans who are bowling alone.