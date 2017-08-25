Who is bringing home the bacon today?

Earmark is political slang for what used to be called “government pork.” We forget there once was a time when congressmen actually bragged about bringing home the bacon.

Touting such political prowess is now considered to be profane. Even so, we wonder what the late Congressman Jimmy Quillen would make of this mindset if he were serving in Washington, D.C., today.

Quillen was never shy when it came to boasting of his own skills in bringing home the bacon. The legendary 1st District congressman, however, was somewhat cagey in how he went about it.

Quillen, who retired in 1996 after serving three decades in Washington, would often vote against government spending for so-called “entitlement programs” — only to line up later to bring as much of those same entitlement funds that he could back to his conservative district.

This strategy worked fine for years. Quillen voted the party line, so to speak, but also made sure his constituents saw some of their federal tax dollars returned to their neighborhoods.

Many members of Congress now simply refuse to bring home any earmarks. Has this strict pork-free diet been healthy for the people of their congressional districts? Perhaps there is nothing wrong with a slice of bacon once in a while.