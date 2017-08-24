Making murals welcome in downtown Johnson City

Why not allow murals in the downtown area? Why not even allow painted advertising on buildings in the district? Such advertising was common in the past. There has even been recent work to restore some of those paintings.

So why all the handwringing over murals now? Perhaps someone should ask that very question when the Historic Zoning Commission holds a public hearing next month on a proposal to repeal a complete ban on murals in the downtown area.

The commission voted to move new guidelines for murals to the hearing phase by a 3-1 vote on Tuesday.

Press staff writer Jessica Fuller reported the proposed new guidelines would apply only to non street-facing walls, which opens up possibilities for murals in places like the breezeway that connects the Downtown Square parking lot and East Main Street.

The new rules would also specify that murals may only be painted directly on brick surfaces if they are silicate dye paints or painted onto a mesh vinyl or fabric material before being placed on a wall. The guidelines also specify only one mural will be allowed per wall.

Historic Zoning District Chairman Hal Hunter told he colleagues he had gotten “a lot of flack” from the community since the commission voted for a complete ban on murals in February 2016.

A complete ban does seem to be too much. While efforts to preserve the character and the integrity of the architecture in the downtown makes perfect sense, there are also structures in the district where a tasteful mural would be a welcome sight.