Pharmacy school deserves a new deal

The graduation of the college’s first class in 2010 was an exciting new chapter of academic excellence at ETSU. The school of pharmacy was created to relieve a shortage of pharmacists in Tennessee and it was seen as a model for similar academic endeavors nationwide. Our entire region had a stake in seeing that it succeeded.

It still does.

The pharmacy school was established in 2005 after ETSU raised $7.5 million in private donations and promised the new college would be operated without state appropriations. That plan has worked, and it still does. But it has been more than a decade since that deal was made and things have changed dramatically in that time.

ETSU President Brian Noland would now like to see some help from the state in leveling the playing field. As Press Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker reported earlier this week, the university is asking for public contributions to subsidize tuition costs for in-state students to help balance changes in Tennessee’s academic marketplace.

Both in-state and out-of-state students at the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy pay $35,038 annually for tuition.

Meanwhile, in-state pharmacy students who attend the University of Tennessee's pharmacy school pay $21,520 and out-of-state students pay $41,100. UT started offering a regional tuition reduction this year for outside students within 200 miles of its Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis campuses, which knocks 75 percent off the difference between in-state and out-of-state costs.

This allows UT to cast a wider net and means prospective pharmacy students from as far away as Atlanta; Jackson, Mississippi; Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina; Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky; Little Rock, Arkansas; and the southeast corner of Missouri can take classes at one of the three UT pharmacy campuses for $26,415 per year. That's more than $8,600 less than what in-state students pay at ETSU.

It doesn't seem too much for ETSU officials to ask for a scholarship fund financed by the state to help lower in-state tuition at Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. This proposal will be presented to ETSU's Board of Trustees on Sept. 8. We urge the oversight board to give this plan its support and we call on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to approve this sensible addendum to the public/private partnership agreement.