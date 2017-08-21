Is football safe for student athletes?

The AP said it is the largest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked with repeated head blows. While the report doesn’t confirm that the condition is common in all football players, it does reflect a high occurrence of CTE in samples at a Boston brain bank.

Many donors or their families contributed those samples to the CTE research facility because of the players’ repeated concussions and troubling symptoms before death.

“There are many questions that remain unanswered,” said Dr. Ann McKee, a Boston University neuroscientist and lead author of the report. “How common is this in the general population and all football players?”

Earlier this year, the Press asked local school systems to tell us the number of their student athletes who have suffered from a concussion in recent years.

Johnson City’s Science Hill High School reported 10 concussions in 2016, 11 in 2015 and 13 in 2014. This number includes all football players from the seventh grade to the varsity level.

In Washington County, David Crockett High School reported six concussions this past season and Daniel Boone High School reported three.

Carter County reported having 11 concussions for its junior high and high school teams, with four of those accounted for at Happy Valley High School, which had the highest number for high schools. Elizabethton High School had five players diagnosed with a concussion.

Unicoi County High School has had six concussion cases in the past three seasons. Two of those were suffered by the same player — once at practice and another during a game.

Meanwhile, Johnson County High School reported no concussions in the past three years.

Dr. Tanzid Shams, a neurologist and sports concussion researcher, spoke to the Press in February about the impact of concussions experienced at the high school and college levels. He said approximately 90 percent of people who suffer from a concussion will recover in the first two weeks, but it’s during this time that those who have suffered head trauma should be watched very closely.

Shams said there are certain things medical professionals on the football sidelines should be looking out for, such as eye problems, inability to focus, balance issues and confusion. He said these are some obvious signs of head trauma and on-the-spot tests should be done immediately.

Has research on brain trauma changed your opinion of football and other contact sports? Do you think such sports are safe for student athletes?

Has research on brain trauma changed your opinion of football and other contact sports? Do you think such sports are safe for student athletes?