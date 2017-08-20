Tennessee needs to get tougher on cockfighting

Fighting roosters is not a harmless diversion. There’s an direct link between cockfighting and interstate gambling and illegal drugs. It’s a despicable crime that deserves more than a slap on the wrist.

In recent years, bills that would have returned cockfighting to a felony offense have stalled in the state House Agriculture Committee.

Legislators refused to crack down on cockfighting even after hearing testimony from federal agents who say Tennessee is part of the infamous “Cockfighting Corridor,” where criminals flock to ply their horrifying trade.

An FBI agent even told legislators about an operator of a busted cockfighting pit in Cocke County, who boasted that he bribed a state lawmaker nearly 20 years ago to lower the penalty for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor. Since that time, Tennessee has seen its reputation as the cockfighting capitol of the South grow.

The Humane Society of the United States offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of cockfighters. To report a cockfighting pit in your neighborhood, call 202-452-1100, or go to humanesociety.org/cockfighting to learn more.