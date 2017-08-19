Dsplaying the Tennessee flag correctly

Many mistakenly try to align the flag so that the three stars are arranged like a triangle with one over two.

That’s wrong. And you not only see it displayed incorrectly on flagpoles, but also on decals and articles of clothing that are intended to pay homage to this state’s remarkably designed flag.

Forgive us if we are bit touchy about this subject, but Johnson City has a vested interest in seeing that the Tennessee flag is displayed properly because it was a resident of this city who designed it more than a century ago. That same design flies today above the grave of LeRoy Reeves, an attorney and captain in the Tennessee National Guard, who is buried in the city’s Oak Hill Cemetery.

So here’s a valuable tip for those who have trouble telling which end of the Tennessee flag is up. According to state law: “The highest star shall be the one nearest the upper confined corner of the flag.”

With his simple design of a red banner with a wheel of three white stars, Reeves created a state banner that actually looks good atop a flagpole.

“The three stars are of pure white, representing the three grand divisions of the state,” Reeves once wrote in explaining the intent of his design. “They are bound together by the endless circle of the blue field, the symbol being three bound together in one — an indissoluble trinity.

“The large field is crimson. The final blue bar relieves the sameness of the crimson field and prevents the flag from showing too much crimson when hanging limp. The white edgings contrast more strongly the other colors.”

The “grand divisions” that Reeves refers to are the three uniquely contrasting geographical areas of the state: The Great Smoky Mountains and Cumberland Plateau of East Tennessee; the rolling landscape carved by the Tennessee River in Middle Tennessee; and the cotton plantations that dot the bottom land of the Mississippi River.

Reeves certainly knew what he was doing when he sketched out his vision for the Tennessee flag. His creation is still the best-designed state flag in our country. Give it the respect it deserves by flying it correctly.