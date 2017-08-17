We know where the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust should go

The governor issued a statement saying he agrees the bust should go, but noted his hands are tied on the subject.

“My position on this issue has not changed — I do not believe Nathan Bedford Forrest should be one of the individuals we honor at the Capitol,” Haslam said. “The General Assembly has established a process for addressing these matters and I strongly encourage the Capitol Commission and the Historical Commission to act.”

Haslam was referring to the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act, which he signed into law in 2016. The law makes it more difficult for governments to remove statues or rename streets and parks that are dedicated to controversial individuals from history. As a result, it would take a two-thirds vote of the Tennessee Historical Commission to remove Forrest’s bust from the Capitol Building.

There is precedent, however, for the commission to do just that. It was established by the state General Assembly 30 years ago when lawmakers voted to permanently remove a portrait of William Gannaway Brownlow from the state Capitol.

Brownlow was a native of Wythe County, Va. who spent much of his professional career as a Methodist minister and Whig newspaper publisher in Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Knoxville. And even though Brownlow was often an advocate of slavery, he was a bitter opponent of secession and the Confederacy.

Parson Brownlow, as he was better known, served as governor of Tennessee during Reconstruction. His critics said he was a cruel and brutal man who made life hard on Confederates following the end of the Civil War. Even generations later, some still described him as “the most hated man in Tennessee history.”

On the other hand, his admirers — who were mostly fellow Radical Republicans — praised him as a patriot and a staunch defender of the Union.

After Parson Brownlow left office in the late 1860s, a painting of him was hung in the state Capitol Building. Members of the state Legislature, who recalled his years in office, would spit tobacco juice on his image whenever they had the opportunity. The portrait had become so abused and stained that it had to be removed for safe keeping.

There was an effort by state officials in 1987 to return the portrait to its place in the sate Capitol Building. That was when legislators, some sharing the same hatred of Parson Brownlow that was expressed by their Confederate forebears, voted to move the painting to the Tennessee State Museum.

The same should be done to the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust. We can think of no better place to display this symbol of the Old South and the KKK than beside a portrait of a man reviled for his treatment of former Confederates. It would be the perfect pairing (you might say opposite ends of the same coin) to illustrate the history of this state.