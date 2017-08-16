Elvis put a face to prescription drug abuse

Elvis' death was tragic. He was a talented entertainer and a cultural icon. His death shocked and saddened many Americans, much like the passing of Michael Jackson and Prince (under eerily similar circumstances) would some three decades later.

Unfortunately, Elvis was one of the first to put a famous face on a tragic drug problem that kills many and ruins lives daily. Abuse of opioids is a scourge that has law enforcement official, lawmakers and medical providers looking for answers.

When Elvis Presley died in 1977 at the age 42, the cause of his death was officially listed as a “fatal heart arrhythmia.” Blood tests would later show traces of 14 different drugs in Elvis’ body at the time of his death.

He obtained most of these drugs from his physician, Dr. George Nichopoulos, who wrote thousands of prescriptions for Elvis for uppers, downers and assorted narcotics. Dr. Nick, as Nichopoulos was known in Memphis, told a British newspaper that he prescribed the drugs because he truly “cared” for Elvis.

“Elvis’ problem,” Nichopoulos told The Observer in 2002, “was that he didn’t see the wrong in it (prescription drugs). He felt that by getting it from a doctor, he wasn’t the common everyday junkie getting something off the street. He was a person who thought that as far as medications and drugs went, there was something for everything.”

Elvis may not have been able to see what was wrong with taking all the drugs that he did, but Dr. Nick should have. If he truly cared for Elvis as he claimed, the physician would have better counseled and treated his patient.

A prescription drug to cure everything. That is a trap too many Americans fall into. And you don’t have to be a pop icon or movie star to become a victim of opioid abuse.

A state law makes it illegal for TennCare recipients to go “doctor shopping,” a practice that finds a patient going to a number of different physicians faking illness and pain to obtain prescription narcotics.

Tennessee also must get tougher on doctors who overprescribe narcotics and other dangerous and habit-forming drugs. Dr. Nick continued to practice medicine in Tennessee for years after Elvis’ death.

Following a number of complaints, the Tennessee Medical Board finally charged him with overprescribing drugs. The board stripped Nichopoulos of his medical license in 1995. Elvis fans might argue that discipline was more than 18 years too late.