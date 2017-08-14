Should Johnson City end funeral escorts?

“Police escorts should be discontinued due to safety and liability concerns, with some exceptions similar to other cities,” Sirois said.

The chief said there have been about 10 crashes over the past several years directly connected to funeral processions.

Between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015, the Johnson City Police Department provided 547 police escorts, equaling roughly 45 escorts a month that averaged 45 minutes a day.

There is no requirement under state law for law enforcement agencies to provide funeral escorts. Sirois said his department does not charge for the service, but some local funeral homes do charge extra for arranging a police escort.

Sirois told commissioners that most funeral homes he has talked to “are supportive of discontinuing the service.”

Press staff writer Brandon Paykamian contacted several funeral directors in Johnson City last week to learn what they think of the police chief’s recommendations, He found most were supportive.

“As a tradition, I hate to see it go away, but I see the risks involved,” John Birchette, director of Birchette Mortuary, said. “We were one of the funeral homes where one of these accidents were involved.”

