Time to take another look at regional jails

Local judges and prosecutors have attempted to reduce the population in local jails with alternative sentencing and substance abuse treatment programs. A few of these options have proven to be somewhat successful, but the truth is there are many inmates who should be behind bars.

There is another option, however, one that has seen success in a neighboring state. Virginia has operated regional jails efficiently for decades.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a report in 2006 suggesting counties in this state could save money by doing the same. That report also contended regional jails could help counties limit their liability costs and improve inmate services.

Prophetically, the report concluded that county commissions often fund local jail projects that fail to meet long-term needs.

“County commissions are often reluctant to commit taxpayer dollars for adequate jail construction projects,” the comptroller’s report said.

The comptroller’s office was correct in that assessment. Even with the construction of new jails in recent years, many counties in Tennessee still struggle with crowding issues.

While Tennessee law permits counties to operate a jail jointly, local officials say management, transportation and funding issues have prevented them from pursuing the idea seriously.

Things have changed a lot in the last decade. Advancements in technology have removed many of those obstacles.

It’s time to take a fresh look at the idea of a regional jail in Northeast Tennessee.